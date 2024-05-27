Basin Energy Strikes Potential Uranium Zone

Basin Energy Limited (AU:BSN) has released an update.

Basin Energy Limited has completed a promising Phase 2 drilling program at its Geikie Uranium Project, revealing a 1.5km alteration zone indicative of significant uranium mineralization similar to other notable deposits in Canada’s Athabasca Basin. The company’s exploration efforts and use of geophysical datasets have been successful in identifying potential high-grade uranium targets, with optimistic anticipation for future exploration and results.

