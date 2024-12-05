Basin Energy Strengthens Board with New Appointment

Basin Energy Limited (AU:BSN) has released an update.
Basin Energy Limited has appointed Matthew O’Kane as a new non-executive director, bringing over 25 years of experience in mining and mineral exploration to the company. The company also announced the resignation of Jeremy Clark, expressing gratitude for his contributions. This leadership change is part of Basin Energy’s strategy to enhance its capabilities in advancing green energy metals projects in Canada and Scandinavia.
