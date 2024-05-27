News & Insights

Basin Energy Reports Promising Geikie Project Insights

May 27, 2024 — 09:47 pm EDT

Basin Energy Limited (AU:BSN) has released an update.

Basin Energy Limited has released an update on their exploration activities, emphasizing that the information presented is for informational purposes and not an offer to purchase securities. The update includes forward-looking statements and relies on competent person Odile Maufrais for the accuracy of the exploration results. Recent drilling at the Geikie uranium project has identified significant mineralization and an alteration zone indicative of basement-hosted mineralisation.

