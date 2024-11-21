Basin Energy Relocates Corporate Office in Perth

Basin Energy Limited (AU:BSN) has released an update.
Basin Energy Limited (ASX: BSN), a prominent green energy metals exploration company, has announced the relocation of its corporate office to a new location in Perth, WA. The company, which is involved in promising projects in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and Scandinavia, continues to focus on expanding its portfolio in the green energy sector. All other contact information for Basin Energy remains unchanged.
