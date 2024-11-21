News & Insights

Stocks

Basin Energy Relocates Corporate Office in Perth

November 21, 2024 — 07:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Basin Energy Limited (AU:BSN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Basin Energy Limited (ASX: BSN), a prominent green energy metals exploration company, has announced the relocation of its corporate office to a new location in Perth, WA. The company, which is involved in promising projects in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and Scandinavia, continues to focus on expanding its portfolio in the green energy sector. All other contact information for Basin Energy remains unchanged.

For further insights into AU:BSN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.