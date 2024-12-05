Basin Energy Appoints New Director with Shareholding

Basin Energy Limited (AU:BSN) has released an update.

Basin Energy Limited has appointed Matthew O’Kane as a director, effective December 5, 2024. O’Kane holds 200,000 shares through the Freshwater Account, indicating potential strategic interest in the company’s future. This move could signal new directions for Basin Energy, capturing the attention of market enthusiasts.

