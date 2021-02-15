Basilea To Divest Chinese R&D Subsidiary To PHT International In $6.3 Mln Deal

(RTTNews) - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (BPMUF.PK) announced Monday that it has entered into an agreement to divest its Chinese research and development or R&D subsidiary Basilea Pharmaceutica China Ltd. or BPC.

Under the deal, the company will sell BPC's parent company BPh Investitionen Ltd. to the U.S.-based custom manufacturing organization PHT International Inc., a privately owned manufacturer of chemicals for the pharmaceutical industry.

The Swiss commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company said the initial payment is $2.5 million, which will be due upon closing of the transaction, which is expected in the second quarter of 2021 subject to customary closing conditions.

Basilea is entitled to additional payments of $3.8 million over the course of the next three years, for a total purchase price of $6.3 million.

In the deal, all 72 employees and the facilities will be transferred to PHT.

The company said the sale will increase flexibility in sourcing R&D services for its growing portfolio in the future.

