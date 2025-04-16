Basilea Reports Favorable Results From Fosmanogepix Treatment; Plans To Start Second Phase 3 Study

(RTTNews) - Switzerland's Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, (BPMUF, 0QNA.L), which is focused on severe bacterial and fungal infections, announced Wednesday favorable results from treatment with fosmanogepix in patients with serious or life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

The company further said it looks forward to the start of its second phase 3 study with fosmanogepix covering a broad range of mold infections, including aspergillosis, fusariosis and mucormycosis.

Basilea presented new data for fosmanogepix, as well as isavuconazole (Cresemba) and ceftobiprole (Zevtera), at European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases or ESCMID Global 2025 in Vienna, Austria.

Regarding fosmanogepix, a clinical-stage broad-spectrum antifungal, the commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, in its presentations, noted that more than 250 patients from 11 countries with serious or life-threatening invasive fungal infections received fosmanogepix through expanded access to date.

Treatment with fosmanogepix resulted in favorable response rates of 70% or higher in patients with invasive fusariosis or mucormycosis and it was tolerated for long treatment durations, the firm said.

Further presentations reported on the activity of fosmanogepix against diverse yeast and mold species collected as part of a worldwide surveillance program.

Marc Engelhardt, Chief Medical Officer of Basilea, said, "Invasive fungal infections are an increasing global health problem and novel antifungals are urgently needed. .. The data presented at ESCMID highlight the potential of fosmanogepix as a life-saving treatment option in severe fungal infections, based on the results from a large cohort of patients with invasive fusariosis, as well as from patients with mucormycosis, who received fosmanogepix via expanded access. We look forward to the start of our second phase 3 study with fosmanogepix covering a broad range of mold infections, including aspergillosis, fusariosis and mucormycosis."

Fosmanogepix has received Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from the US Food and Drug Administration for seven separate indications. It is also designated as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product or QIDP.

