Basilea Receives BARDA Funding Of $5.4 Mln To Advance Antibiotic Combination In Treating UTIs

(RTTNews) - Basilea Pharmaceuticals AG (BSLN.SW), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, announced on Wednesday the receipt of $5.4 million a Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to facilitate the company's development of the oral antibiotic ceftibuten-ledaborbactam etzadroxil. The drug is under evaluation for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis.

The BARDA is part of the Administration of Strategic Response and Preparedness (ASRP) within the HHS and can extend up to $172 million in non-dilutive funding to the company, as part of a previously signed contract. Till date, Basilea has been awarded $30.8 million in funding from BARDA.

Complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs) are one of the most common bacterial infections in hospital and community settings, caused by pathogenic bacteria ascending from the bladder through the urinary tract. The infection may potentially reach the kidneys and lead to pyelonephritis, a severe, and sometimes life-threatening disease.

However, bacteria from the order Enterobacterales have grown increasingly resistant to frequently prescribed antibiotics, posing a barrier to broad-spectrum therapies. This resistance is partly due to the secretion of enzymes such as extended spectrum beta lactamases (ESBL) by Gram-negative bacteria, which degrade the beta-lactam ring in antibiotics like penicillin. The use of a beta lactam (BL) drug in combination with a beta lactamase-inhibitor (BLI) thus presents a potential treatment against resistant bacteria.

Ceftibuten is an oral cephalosporin antibiotic approved for treating upper and lower respiratory tract infections in the U.S. Ledaborbactam etzadroxil is an orally available precursor of ledaborbactam, a boronic acid beta lactamase inhibitor. Together, the two drugs form the ceftibuten-ledaborbactam etzadroxil combination and has shown potential in countering Enterobacterales producing ESBL enzymes, as well as multi drug resistant (MDR) bacteria.

The BL/BLI combination has received a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

BSLN.SW is currently trading at CHF 50.90, up 0.79% on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

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