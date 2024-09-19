Basilea Reaches Deal With BARDA To Develop Novel Antifungals And Antibacterials; Raises FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd said it entered into an agreement with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to develop novel antifungals and antibacterials. The company increased its financial guidance for the full year 2024.

Under the terms of the agreement, BARDA will support the development of designated novel, first-in-class antifungals and antibacterials in Basilea's portfolio with a total potential non-dilutive funding of up to approximately US$268 million over up to twelve years, if all additional options to extend the contract are exercised by BARDA upon successful completion of pre-defined milestones, including clinical and regulatory activities.

With the signing of the deal, initial BARDA funding of $29 million has been committed to support the development of the antifungals fosmanogepix and BAL2062.

