Basilea Provides Updated Timeline For NDA Submission For Antibiotic Ceftobiprole To FDA

(RTTNews) - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd provided an updated timeline for its New Drug Application (NDA) submission for its antibiotic ceftobiprole to the US Food and Drug Administration.

Basilea estimates that an additional three to six months of preparatory work will be required to ensure that one of its third-party contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) is ready for inspection by the FDA, which is a prerequisite for an NDA review.

Basilea now expects to submit the NDA for the three indications of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (SAB), acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), and community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) in the third quarter of 2023.

It is expected that the FDA will take regulatory decision in the second quarter of 2024.

