Basilea Pharma's FY25 Profit Declines Despite Revenue Growth; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Basilea Pharmaceuticals Ltd (BSLN.SW, BSLNZ.XC, BPMUF), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for severe bacterial and fungal infections, reported full-year 2025 results, with a decline in net profit despite 11.4% revenue growth.

In addition, Basilea Pharma issued 2026 full-year revenue and operating profit guidance.

Net profit for the full year of 2025 declined to 40.2 million Francs from 77.6 million Francs. On a per-share basis, earnings slipped to 3.14 Francs to 5.83 Francs in the prior year.

The full-year 2025 revenue jumped 11.4% to 232.4 million Francs from 208.5 million Francs.

Royalty income rose to 111.6 million Francs from 96.7 million Francs, up 15.4%, mainly driven by strong underlying market demand for Cresemba, an intravenous and oral antifungal for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in key regions.

Looking ahead to the full year 2026, Basilea Pharma expects revenue to increase by approximately 10% from the current full year revenue of 232.4 million Francs.

For the full year 2026, the firm expects an approximately 20% improvement in operating profit from 51.5 million Francs reported for the full year 2025.

The company offers Cresemba or isavuconazole for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis, Zevtera or ceftobiprole for the treatment of pneumonia, Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia , and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections.

The clinical-stage pipeline of Basilea Pharma's anti-infective assets include fosmanogepix, a broad-spectrum antifungal in phase 3 development for invasive mold and yeast infections; ceftibuten-ledaborbactam, a phase 3-ready oral antibiotic for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections; BAL2062, a candidate for invasive aspergillosis currently advancing toward phase 2 clinical development; and BAL2420, a preclinical-stage antibiotic targeting severe Enterobacteriaceae infections.

By 2030, Basilea aims to launch fosmanogepix and ceftibuten-ledaborbactam as new products with the potential to double current in-market sales.

