Basilea Pharmaceutica: FDA To Review NDA For Antibiotic Ceftobiprole

October 02, 2023 — 01:47 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd announced the FDA has accepted for filing the New Drug Application for the antibiotic ceftobiprole. The FDA has set April 03, 2024, as the PDUFA goal date. Ceftobiprole has been designated a Qualified Infectious Disease Product.

With the NDA, Basilea is seeking approval for treating patients in three indications: Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including right-sided infective endocarditis, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. The company is planning to commercialize ceftobiprole in the US through a partner and intends to enter into such a partnership prior to the PDUFA goal date.

