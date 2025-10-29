Basilea Pharmaceutica (SWX:BSLN) Price Target Decreased by 11.36% to 80.92

The average one-year price target for Basilea Pharmaceutica (SWX:BSLN) has been revised to CHF 80,92 / share. This is a decrease of 11.36% from the prior estimate of CHF 91,29 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CHF 64,64 to a high of CHF 110,25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 73.09% from the latest reported closing price of CHF 46,75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Basilea Pharmaceutica. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 8.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSLN is 0.02%, an increase of 76.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.58% to 726K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 178K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares , representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSLN by 27.09% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 105K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 102K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSLN by 26.57% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 46K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 41K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSLN by 22.90% over the last quarter.

