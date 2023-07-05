Basilea Pharmaceutica (SIX:BSLN) Price Target Increased by 10.86% to 78.72

The average one-year price target for Basilea Pharmaceutica (SIX:BSLN) has been revised to 78.72 / share. This is an increase of 10.86% from the prior estimate of 71.01 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 58.28 to a high of 95.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 88.55% from the latest reported closing price of 41.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Basilea Pharmaceutica. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSLN is 0.01%, an increase of 7.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.39% to 642K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 154K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 90K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSLN by 2.00% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 86K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 51K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSLN by 10.05% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 50K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSLN by 6.75% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.