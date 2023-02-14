Basilea Pharmaceutica Posts FY Profit

(RTTNews) - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (BPMUF.PK) reported a net profit for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 of 12.1 million Swiss francs or 1.02 francs per share compared to a net loss of 6.8 million francs or 0.58 francs per share last year.

Total revenue for the year declined to 147.8 million francs from 148.1 million francs last year.

The company expects about 20% growth in Cresemba and Zevtera related revenue in 2023 and significant increase in net profit.

Basilea expects to remain profitable and generate positive cash flow from operating activities in 2023.

The company projects annual operating profit to be in the range of 45 million francs - 50 million francs compared to 18.5 million francs reported in 2022. It projects annual net profit to be 36 million francs - 41 million francs compared to 12.1 million francs in the previous year.

