Is Basilea Pharmaceutica (BPMUF) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (BPMUF) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG is one of 1019 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Basilea Pharmaceutica AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BPMUF's full-year earnings has moved 29.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BPMUF has moved about 14.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 9.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Basilea Pharmaceutica AG is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH). The stock is up 85.5% year-to-date.

For Aveanna Healthcare, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Basilea Pharmaceutica AG is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 498 individual companies and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.1% this year, meaning that BPMUF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Aveanna Healthcare belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry. This 18-stock industry is currently ranked #53. The industry has moved +14.4% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Basilea Pharmaceutica AG and Aveanna Healthcare as they could maintain their solid performance.

