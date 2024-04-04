Basilea Pharmaceutica Announces FDA Approval Of ZEVTERA - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Basilea Pharmaceutica announced the FDA approved ZEVTERA for the treatment of adult patients with Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infections, including those with right-sided infective endocarditis, and adult patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and for adult and pediatric patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Marc Engelhardt, Chief Medical Officer of Basilea, said: "We are very pleased that the FDA approved ZEVTERA for all three indications that were submitted with the NDA, including a pediatric labelling."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.