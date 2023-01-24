Basilea Pharma Expects Net Profit In FY22

(RTTNews) - Basilea Pharma (BPMUF.PK) said, on an unaudited preliminary basis, it expects to have achieved an operating profit of approximately 18 million Swiss francs for the financial year 2022 and expects to report a net profit. The company had previously guided for an operating loss for 2022 of 10 million to 15 million Swiss francs.

In January, Basilea announced that the unaudited total revenue for 2022 is expected to amount to approximately 148 million francs, exceeding the previous guidance of 116 million to 122 million francs.

Adesh Kaul, CFO, said: "Our strong 2022 financial performance is the result of the successful implementation of our strategic decision to focus on anti-infectives in combination with the continued commercial success of our marketed brands."

