Basilea: Pfizer's MAA For Cresemba Accepted For Regulatory Review In China

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (BPMUF.PK) said the marketing authorization application for the antifungal isavuconazole (Cresemba) for the treatment of adult patients with invasive aspergillosis, which was submitted by the company's license partner Pfizer (PFE), has been accepted for regulatory review by the Center for Drug Evaluation at the National Medical Products Administration of China.

Basilea Pharma noted that, under an existing license agreement with Pfizer, the company is still eligible for regulatory and sales milestone payments of up to approximately $630 million, in addition to receiving mid-teen royalties on sales.

