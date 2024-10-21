BasicNet Expands Share Buy-back Program

BasicNet SPA (IT:BAN) has released an update.

BasicNet S.p.A. has continued its share buy-back program, purchasing 38,250 shares on the Euronext Milan market between October 14 and 18, 2024. This brings the company’s total treasury shares to 5,047,500, representing 9.347% of its share capital. The average purchase price was €3.4176 per share, totaling €130,724.88.

