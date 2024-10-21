News & Insights

Stocks

BasicNet Expands Share Buy-back Program

October 21, 2024 — 06:23 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BasicNet SPA (IT:BAN) has released an update.

BasicNet S.p.A. has continued its share buy-back program, purchasing 38,250 shares on the Euronext Milan market between October 14 and 18, 2024. This brings the company’s total treasury shares to 5,047,500, representing 9.347% of its share capital. The average purchase price was €3.4176 per share, totaling €130,724.88.

For further insights into IT:BAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.