BASFY's Shanghai Plant Begins Production of Elastollan FR TPU

BASF SE BASFY recently announced that its thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) facility in Shanghai has qualified to manufacture Elastollan Flame-Retardant TPU grade, expanding its portfolio of flame-retardant solutions that also include FHF and FR grade products.

The development followed the Shanghai plant localization of Halogen-free Flame-Retardant TPU series for customers across the Asia Pacific. The addition of the FR series has enabled enhanced FR performance designed to meet stricter application requirements.

By producing both FHF and FR series locally, BASF is able to provide a comprehensive range of FR TPU solutions to key cable sectors. Local production also allows the company to respond to compliance requirements with more agility and confidence.

The production combines high flame-retardant efficiency with strong mechanical performance, making responses to the technical requirements of the regional market quicker. The competitive position in the region also strengthens in strategic segments such as specialty tubes, hoses and belt sectors. The enhanced performance, durability and agility help BASFY emerge as a leading supplier for the cable industry in the Asia Pacific.

