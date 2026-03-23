BASFY Unveils World's First 3D Catalyst Plant in Ludwigshafen

BASF SE BASFY has commenced operations at the world’s first industrial-scale production plant for 3D-printed catalysts at its Ludwigshafen site in Germany, marking a major step forward in catalyst manufacturing and the integration of additive manufacturing into core chemical processes. The facility is based on the company’s ground-breaking X3D technology.

The plant produces catalysts with precisely engineered three-dimensional geometries that combine high mechanical strength with an open structure. This design significantly improves mass transfer and reduces pressure drop within reactors, enabling higher throughput and more efficient operations. This enables higher yields, lower energy use and reduced emissions, supporting stricter sustainability goals.

A key differentiator of BASF’s X3D technology is its ability to create complex catalyst shapes that are not achievable through traditional manufacturing methods such as extrusion or tableting. This design flexibility allows for tailored solutions that optimize flow dynamics and reaction conditions for specific industrial applications.

The startup of the Ludwigshafen facility marks an important milestone in BASF’s innovation and digitalization journey. It enables faster scaling of customized catalyst solutions, shortens development cycles and enhances the company’s ability to serve global customers with differentiated products.

The new plant reinforces BASF’s position in the high-value catalyst market and highlights its commitment to enabling more sustainable and efficient chemical production.

Shares of BASFY are down 1.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s 7.1% decline.

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BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFY carries a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space include DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD, Compass Minerals International, Inc. CMP and Johnson Matthey plc JMPLY. DD and CMP sport a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while JMPLY carries a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DD’s current fiscal-year earnings stands at $2.28 per share, implying a 36% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 6.5%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMP’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share, indicating a 285.42% year-over-year rise. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average earnings surprise being 35%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JMPLY’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $3.32 per share, indicating a 13% year-over-year decrease. Shares of JMPLY have jumped 30.2% over the past year.

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DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BASF SE (BASFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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