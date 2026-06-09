BASFY Unveils Oppanol N PLUS for Next-Generation EV Batteries

BASF SE BASFY has introduced Oppanol N PLUS, a new high-performance binder designed for the next generation of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, particularly emerging solid-state battery (SSB) technologies. The launch underscores BASFY’s continued push into advanced battery materials as automakers seek longer driving ranges, faster charging capabilities and improved battery safety. The company will showcase the new product at The Battery Show Europe in Stuttgart, Germany, from June 9 to 11.

Oppanol N PLUS is built on BASFY’s long-established polyisobutene (PIB) technology and is engineered to serve as a binder in battery cathodes, anodes and electrolytes. The material helps hold battery components together while maintaining separation where required.

Its high elasticity and extensibility enable it to absorb the mechanical stress generated during repeated charging and discharging cycles, helping improve battery durability, stability and overall lifespan. In addition, its chemical inertness reduces the risk of unwanted side reactions in battery cells.

A key differentiator of Oppanol N PLUS is its exceptionally narrow and consistent product specifications. Per BASFY, this high level of quality consistency can reduce production variability, lower the need for customer reformulation, decrease quality-control requirements and enable faster and stable manufacturing process adjustments. These benefits are aimed at helping battery manufacturers and automotive OEMs improve production efficiency while accelerating the commercialization of advanced battery technologies.

The company is also enhancing customer support around the product by offering fresh material directly from inventory and introducing more flexible delivery options, including packaging sizes starting at 20 kilograms.

The launch marks the 95th anniversary of BASFY’s polyisobutene technology. Developed in 1931 and produced at an industrial scale since 1938, Oppanol polyisobutene materials are now used across applications ranging from adhesives and insulation to pipeline coatings and advanced battery technologies, highlighting nearly a century of polymer innovation.

Shares of BASFY are up 13.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s 3% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materialsnspace are Nucor Corporation NUE, L.B. Foster Company FSTR, and Albemarle Corporation ALB. NUE, FSTR and ALB sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NUE’s current-year earnings stands at $14.84 per share, implying a 92.5% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the consensus estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with an average surprise of 8.1%.

The consensus estimate for FSTR’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.74 per share, implying a 152.2% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the consensus estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed thrice, with an average surprise of 3.62%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s current-year earnings is pegged at $12.39 per share, indicating a 1,668.4% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 74.5%.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nucor Corporation (NUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BASF SE (BASFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.