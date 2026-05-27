BASFY to Sell Off Silicates Business With Dusseldorf Assets to PQ

BASF SE BASFY recently signed an agreement with PQ to sell its silicates business, including assets at its Dusseldorf/Holthausen site. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

Under the agreement, PQ will acquire BASF’s sodium silicates business and related operations at the Dusseldorf/Holthausen facility. PQ plans to continue operating and expanding the business, ensuring uninterrupted service for customers and partners.

BASF stated that the divestment follows a strategic review within its Care Chemicals division. As a worldwide supplier of silicates, silica and derivative products, PQ positions itself well in a sustainable long-term perspective.

The acquisition is an excellent strategic fit, highlighting the site’s skilled workforce, customer relationships, and central location as key growth drivers. Both companies expect a smooth transition with no immediate operational changes.

BASFY’s stock has gained 25.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s 12.7% growth.



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BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF, Albemarle Corporation ALB and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD.

While CF and ALB sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, APD carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $15.67 per share, indicating a rise of 67.24% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.42%. CF’s shares have soared 30.2% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.45 per share, indicating a 1,675.95% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing it in one, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 200.9% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APD’s current fiscal year earnings is pinned at $13.2 per share, indicating a 9.73% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters, while missing once.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.