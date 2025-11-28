BASFY Opens PolyTHF Technology Licensing to Clients & Partners

BASF SE BASFY recently announced that it will offer licensing of its state-of-the-art polytetrahydrofuran (PolyTHF) 1800 production technology to clients and partners. BASF, being one of the leaders in the development of this technology, has three PolyTHF production assets globally. They are located in Caojing, China; Ludwigshafen, Germany; and Geismar, the United States.

The licensing aims to create significant value, not just for the company, but for its clients and partners too. The attractive proposition gives them access to innovation and R&D at lower costs and shortens delivery time.

BASFY’s proprietary PolyTHF technology is widely used in a range of textiles, including swimwear, sportswear, underwear, shirts and stretch jeans for its elastic spandex and elastane fibers.

The licensing will strengthen the company’s ties with its long-standing partners by unlocking value for them. Given the usefulness of the proprietary technology, the partners and BASFY will be able to nurture innovation and reshape the textile market.

