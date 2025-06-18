BASFY Launches New World-Scale Plant in France for HMD Production

BASF SE BASFY successfully began its operations at the new world-scale hexamethylenediamine (HMD) plant in Chalampe, France. The company began its construction in 2022, aiming to increase BASF’s annual HMD production capacity to 260,000 metric tons.

This facility is a key component of BASF’s expansion of its polyamide (PA) 6.6 business in Europe. BASFY is in the final stage of expanding its PA 6.6 production in Freiburg, Germany.

The investment takes BASF a step forward toward its objective of being the lead supplier for HMD with adequate resources to supply customers with high-quality products. The expanded PA 6.6 polymerization capacity further positions the company well to meet this objective.

HMD, being the precursor to the high-quality production of PA 6.6 polymers and coatings raw materials, has ideally set up its plant in an economic and industrial platform in the Alsace region of France to directly integrate it into the main raw material, adiponitrile. The plant has been installed with a state-of-the-art research and development laboratory as well as corresponding infrastructure to facilitate PA 6.6 research.

BASFY stock has gained 4% over the past year compared with the industry's 22.4% decline.



BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

