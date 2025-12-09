BASFY Launches Low-VOC Catalyst to Align With Sustainability Goals

BASF SE BASFY announced the introduction of a modern amine catalyst, Lupragen N 208, to its line of Lupragen amine catalysts used for the production of polyurethane (PU) foams. This newest addition will be produced at BASF’s Ludwigshafen Verbund site and marketed under the Lupragen trademark.

The advanced low-VOC amine catalyst is designed to complement BASFY’s existing blowing catalyst, Lupragen N 205. As one of the world’s leading producers of amines, BASF continues to broaden its offerings for the polyurethane industry. The Lupragen catalyst line provides a diverse choice of catalysts that can control the PU foaming process, minimize emissions, and help manufacturers align with evolving environmental and regulatory standards.

Lupragen N 208 is a reactive catalyst that is fully integrated into the PU polymer network during the production of foam, preventing unwanted odor from low emission of volatile organic compounds. This characteristic also makes Lupragen N 208 suitable for the manufacture of PU products for applications requiring low VOC standards.

BASFY’s shares have gained 10.2% over the past year against the industry’s 22.8% decline.



