BASFY Launches InVigor Gold L322 to Expand US Canola Production

BASF SE BASFY has announced the introduction of InVigor Gold L322, the first hybrid in its groundbreaking canola seed innovation program. Developed to unlock the full genetic potential of canola-quality Brassica juncea, the new hybrid is designed to help expand canola acreage across the United States. Pending final regulatory approvals, InVigor Gold L322 will be available for Montana in 2027.

The hybrid extends BASF’s InVigor portfolio by offering strong yield stability and consistent performance across a wider range of growing conditions. This performs well in arid environments, high-heat conditions and soils with lower organic matter, making it suitable for regions where canola never fits traditionally. This marks a significant advancement for U.S. agriculture as the new hybrid will help farmers expand canola production into new areas while maintaining the quality and reliability of the brand.

One of the key benefits of InVigor Gold L322 is its earlier maturity, allowing crops to flower sooner and finish faster. This feature makes it particularly well-suited to warmer and drier regions. The hybrid also includes native pod shatter tolerance and LibertyLink weed control to provide growers with greater flexibility, profitability and whole farm productivity.

BASFY has gained 23.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s 9.9% growth.



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BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF, Albemarle Corporation ALB and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While CF and ALB sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $17.57 per share, indicating a rise of 87.51% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.42%. CF’s shares have soared 27.6% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.39 per share, indicating a 1,668.35% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 176.9% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 39 cents per share, indicating a 34.48% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 125%.

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CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BASF SE (BASFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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