BASFY Launches Advanced Dispersant Production Line in China

BASF SE BASFY has commissioned a new high-performance dispersant production line at the Jiangbei New Material Technology Park in Nanjing, China. This expansion uses Controlled Free Radical Polymerization (CFRP) technology, enabling the local production of advanced dispersants. Complementing the company’s site in Heerenveen, Netherlands, the capacity aims to improve supply reliability and flexibility.

BASF emphasizes that localizing state-of-the-art technology in China will provide a stable supply base and help customers achieve sustainability targets. The company expects its response time to quicken, reinforcing BASFY’s competitive edge. The plant supports China’s rapidly expanding coatings sector and will offer dispersants with lower product carbon footprints. The introduction of CFRP technology at the site enhances performance-driven markets as these high-performance dispersants improve pigment dispersion, color performance and system stability.

Since its establishment in 2007, BASFY’s Nanjing site has served as a strategic specialty chemical production base for China and the Asia-Pacific region. The latest expansion coincides with BASF’s 140th anniversary in China, underscoring the company’s long-term commitment to innovation, local collaboration and sustainable industry development.

BASFY’s shares have gained 21.9% over the past year against the industry’s 25.4% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space areKinross Gold Corporation KGC, Fortuna Mining Corp. FSM and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited HMY. At present, KGC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while FSM and HMY carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KGC’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.63 per share, indicating a rise of 139.71%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 17.37%. KGC’s shares have risen 167.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSM’s current fiscal-year earnings stands at 83 cents per share.Its shares have surged 93.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMY’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.66 per share, indicating a rise of 109.45% from year-ago levels. HMY’s shares have gained 102% in the past year.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BASF SE (BASFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.