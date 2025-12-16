BASFY Inks MoU to Develop Sustainable Footwear Solutions

BASF SE BASFY partnered with San Fang Chemical Industrial Co., and Nichetech Advanced Materials Co. by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in the development of sustainable, circular solutions for the global footwear industry, with a shared ambition to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The collaboration’s first milestone is the launch of Global Recycled Standard (GRS)-certified TPU films. These high-performance films have verified recycled content that does not compromise the durability, flexibility, and quality of footwear. The certification enables tracking recycled content throughout the supply chain. Building on this launch, the partners plan to enhance the portfolio with more GRS-certified TPU products that comply with international recycling standards, supporting the adoption of innovative solutions worldwide.

The alliance brings forward the individual expertise of each of the partners. BASF contributes with its extensive knowledge in sustainable solutions and applications, San Fang adds expertise in recycled polyester polyols, as well as key raw materials, and Nichetech provides specialization in manufacturing capabilities and strong market knowledge. San Fang and Nichetech, collectively, bring deep expertise in TPU film applications.

All three companies emphasized the goal of accelerating circular solutions, reducing carbon emissions, and enabling brands to incorporate recycled materials on a wide scale. Through joint innovation, integrated resources and strict quality control, BASF, San Fang and Nichetech will promote sustainability in the footwear industry.

BASFY's shares have gained 17.8% over the past year compared with the industry's 16.7% decline.



BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

