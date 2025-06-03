BASFY Initiates Registration for the Adapzo Active Fungicide

BASF SE BASFY has started the registration of its new fungicide innovation, Adapzo Active, the industry’s first histone deacetylase inhibitor effective in controlling an unprecedented level of Asian Soybean Rust (ASR). BASF’s robust innovation pipeline has provided a much-needed solution for the farmers, considering that soybeans are becoming an increasingly relevant resource for food, feed and energy.

With 44% of its production located in Brazil, Paraguay and Bolivia, the regulatory dossiers were submitted to the authorities of the former two countries first and subsequently planned for Bolivia.

ASR has been significantly troublesome to soybean cultivators. The Adapzo Active product has outperformed existing products in providing ASR control. The fungicide works well with non-target species and fully controls mutated fungal strains. Adapzo’s full potential is obtained on usage with BASF’s complementary fungicides such as Pavecto Active.

BASFY stock has lost 2.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s 25.4% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Akzo Nobel N.V. AKZOY, Newmont Corporation NEM and Balchem Corporation BCPC. While AKZOY and NEM currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, BCPC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.64 per share, implying a 17.14% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEM’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.92 per share, indicating a 12.64% year-over-year rise.Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 32.41%. NEM’s shares have gained 40.1% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $5.15 per share, indicating a rise of 31% from year-ago levels. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the rest. Its shares have gained 8.8% in the past year.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BASF SE (BASFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Akzo Nobel NV (AKZOY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Balchem Corporation (BCPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.