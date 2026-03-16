BASFY Initiates Production of BMB Polyether Polyols in Geismar

BASF SE BASFY recently initiated the first commercial production of biomass balance (“BMB”) polyether polyols in North America, marking a major step in advancing its sustainability goals. The products are being manufactured at BASF’s integrated Verbund site in Geismar, LA. With this addition, the company’s portfolio of sustainable polyurethane raw materials is broadened.

The BMB polyether polyols are recognized under ISCC PLUS certification, which ensures traceability and verification of sustainable biomass inputs throughout the value chain. Through the biomass balance approach, BASF replaces a portion of fossil-based feedstocks at the beginning of production with renewable bio-circular materials. The process reduces reliance on fossil resources while maintaining identical product quality and performance.

The polyether polyols are a key component in polyurethane chemistry that are used as a primary raw material with isocyanates to form polyurethane polymers. These materials are used in various industrial applications, providing a drop???in solution that helps customers reduce the product’s carbon footprint. The manufacturers can also continue with the same specifications and processing characteristics as their fossil-based counterparts, making the transition quick and devoid of any operational disruption.

The expansion of the BMB portfolio demonstrates the company’s commitment to delivering reliable and sustainable solutions. Customers can easily adopt these materials without any reformulation, enabling immediate progress towards sustainability targets. The launch also complements BASF’s existing BMB isocyanate portfolio and supports the sustainability roadmap of its Monomers division.

BASFY stock has lost 3.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s 6.9% decline.



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BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. BVN and Balchem Corporation BCPC.

While AEM and BVN sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, BCPC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $13.28 per share, indicating a rise of 60.39% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 10.77%. AEM’s shares have soared 97.1% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVN’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $3.88 per share, indicating a 17.58% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 80.4%. BVN’s shares have jumped 129.1% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $5.47 per share, indicating a 6.2% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters, while missing it in the remaining two. BCPC’s shares have gained 0.4% over the past year.

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BASF SE (BASFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Balchem Corporation (BCPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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