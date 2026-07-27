BASFY Halts Sale of Housing Portfolio Amid Market Uncertainty

BASF SE BASFY has announced that it will suspend the sale of the housing portfolio owned by its subsidiary, BASF Wohnen + Bauen GmbH, citing unfavorable real estate and capital market conditions. The change in the company’s plan to sell off a part of its housing portfolio was intended to sharpen its focus on core businesses.

The original plan involved marketing approximately 4,400 residential units, including 3,300 apartments to be sold as a single package and about 1,100 individual condominiums. While the sale of the housing package has been put on hold indefinitely, BASF will continue selling the individual condominium units.

According to the company, discussions with multiple potential buyers confirmed strong interest in the portfolio. However, after evaluating the offers and prevailing market conditions, BASF concluded that proceeding with the transaction would not yield sufficient value. The company pointed to higher interest rates and continued volatility in the real estate market as key reasons behind the decision.

BASF emphasized that the change in plan will have no impact on tenants living in the affected properties, as the 3,300 apartments will remain under the ownership of BASF Wohnen + Bauen. The company reaffirmed its commitment to support the development of the neighborhood while continuing to monitor the market for a favorable opportunity to complete the sale.

BASFY’s shares have gained 6.3% over the past year against the industry’s 2.1% decline.



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BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Avient Corporation AVNT.

While KRO and CRS currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, AVNT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KRO’s 2026 loss is pinned at 33 cents per share, indicating a 65.63% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed the remaining three. KRO’sshares have gained 8.4% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ 2026 earnings is pegged at $10.56 per share, indicating a rise of 41.18% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 8.95%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVNT’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at $3.08 per share, indicating a 9.22% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 2.08%. AVNT’sshares have gained 11.8% over the past year.

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BASF SE (BASFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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