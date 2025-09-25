BASFY Expands xarvio FIELD MANAGER Rollout in Global Markets

BASF SE’s BASFY Digital Farming business is ramping up the global rollout of xarvio FIELD MANAGER For AgBusiness, with launches scheduled in Argentina and Brazil. This scalable, purpose-built digital platform is geared for advisors and agribusinesses managing multiple farms and complex operations, while being primarily focused on crops such as canola, cotton, corn, sugar cane, wheat and soybeans. It improves efficiency, precision and profitability with smarter, data-driven decisions.The solution offers detailed analytics on plant growth, pest and disease risks, along with maps, graphs and tables to simplify management of multiple farms. It also provides timely crop- and field-specific agronomic recommendations.

It is also installed with a standout feature, Scouting Trips, which prioritizes trips based on current risks and helps farm advisors with GPS navigation, enabling easy documentation and reporting, even offline. It can also support functions like organization setup, multi-user license management and other administrative tasks. Users are expected to benefit as decisions and actions will become more precise owing to data-backed operations. The solution captures the complexity of the modern agribusinesses.

Following its launch in Argentina and Brazil in late 2025, xarvio FIELD MANAGER For AgBusiness will be accessible on desktops, tablets and smartphones. Farm advisors will also be given comprehensive training and dedicated support from the BASF team. It is also set to be launched in France and Germany in 2026 after completing testing protocols. The product was launched in the United States and Canada earlier this year.

