BASFY Expands Nunhem Seed Hub With 40M Euro Sustainable Investment

BASF SE BASFY has announced a 40 million euro investment to expand and modernize its next-generation seed processing facilities at its vegetable seeds headquarters in Nunhem, Netherlands, reinforcing its Agricultural Solutions business.

The project involves upgrading two existing processing buildings and adding around 6,000 square meters of new infrastructure, taking the total site to roughly 26,000 square meters. The enhanced facilities will incorporate advanced technologies to improve seed cleaning, treatment, storage, quality testing and global distribution efficiency.

Construction is set to begin in the second quarter of 2026 and conclude by the end of 2028. Upon completion, the facilities will operate entirely on renewable energy, enabling greater energy efficiency while substantially reducing emissions. The Nunhem site processes more than 1,200 vegetable seed varieties across 20 crops, and the expansion will help BASF meet rising global demand for high-quality, climate-resilient seeds while strengthening supply chain reliability.

The investment also prioritizes sustainability, with improved energy efficiency and a planned shift to renewable electricity, aligning with BASF’s broader strategy of driving innovation and sustainable growth in agriculture.

Shares of BASFY are up 31.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s 21.5% rise.

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BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFY carries a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space include DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD, Compass Minerals International, Inc. CMP and Johnson Matthey plc JMPLY. DD and CMP sport a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while JMPLY carries a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DD’s current fiscal-year earnings stands at $2.28 per share, implying a 35.7% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 6.5%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMP’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share, indicating a 285.4% year-over-year rise. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average earnings surprise being 34.8%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JMPLY’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $4.34 per share, indicating a 13.9% year-over-year decrease. Shares of JMPLY have jumped 73.5% over the past year.

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DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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