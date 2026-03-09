BASFY Expands Durban Site to Strengthen Dispersions Supply in Africa

BASF SE BASFY recently expanded production capacity for dispersions at the manufacturing site in Durban, South Africa, reinforcing its ability to supply customers with high-quality dispersions used in architectural coatings, construction materials and paper applications. The capacity expansion is expected to improve supply reliability to better support customer growth.

Along with the expanded capacity, BASF also established a modern application laboratory at the site. The new facility will enhance the company’s technical service capabilities, closer collaboration with customers and stronger support for formulation development.

With the site’s supply network across East, West and Southern Africa, the Durban plant reflects its commitment to the dynamic African region and local customers. BASF’s six dispersion production locations within the EMEA network enhance its capability to support customers’ growth, reliable supply and responsiveness to market needs. The Durban expansion, together with recent investments in Dilovasi and the modernization of the site in Ludwigshafen, positions the company as a leading supplier in the EMEA region.

Moreover, with 60 years of excellence in South Africa, BASFY remains the only multinational facility to operate a dedicated dispersions production facility, capturing years of experience, building trust and demonstrating commitment to the regional market development.

BASFY stock has slumped 7.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 11.3% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently holds a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

