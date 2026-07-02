BASFY and Bota Launch AI-Powered Collagen III for Personal Care

BASF SE BASFY and Bota Biosciences collaboratively launched SkinNexus Collag3n, a 100% human-identical recombinant Collagen III fragment developed for the personal care industry. The ingredient debuted globally at in-cosmetics Global 2026, combining Bota’s artificial intelligence (AI)-driven biofoundry capabilities with BASFY’s advanced technology in cosmetic actives to deliver a high-performance, vegan collagen solution.

In this collaboration, the companies screened more than 2,000 collagen fragments leveraging their expertise in AI, synthetic biology, skin science and biomanufacturing while simultaneously evaluating industrial production feasibility, accelerating the process between discovery and production.

Produced through yeast fermentation, SkinNexus Collag3n features a human-identical sequence. Laboratory studies using 3D dermis models have shown a healthy environment for collagen homeostasis, increasing Collagen I by 48%, Collagen III by 82%, and Collagen V by 71%. Clinical trials involving women aged 53–70 also showed improvements in skin sagging and wrinkles after just four weeks, outperforming a conventional collagen benchmark used at 10 times the concentration.

The collaboration demonstrates how physical AI for biomanufacturing can transform advanced sciences into sustainable, commercially viable cosmetic ingredients. The launch represents a significant milestone in the partnership between BASF and Bota Biosciences, highlighting the growing role of AI in developing next-generation, bio-based personal care ingredients.

BASFY shares have gained 7.2% over the past year against the industry’s 2.9% decline.



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BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, Balchem Corporation BCPC and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While ALB sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, BCPC and ASM carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.98 per share, indicating a 1,743.04% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed one, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 102.5% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.7 per share, indicating a rise of 10.68% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 34 cents per share, indicating a 17.24% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 125%. DOW’sshares have gained 81.8% over the past year.

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BASF SE (BASFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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