BASFY and ADAMA Partner to Advance Gilboa Fungicide in Europe

BASF SE’s BASFY Agricultural Solutions unit and ADAMA Ltd. have entered into a strategic co-development and commercialization deal focused on ADAMA’s proprietary fungicide active ingredient, Gilboa (flumetylsulforim). The collaboration will accelerate the delivery of novel and advanced disease management solutions. The partnership will aim to benefit European farmers facing resistance challenges and maintain healthy yields.

Under the deal, BASF will develop and commercialize new formulations based on the Gilboa molecule, alongside ADAMA’s Gilboa-based products. The collaboration will build on ADAMA’s innovation alongwith BASF’s development expertise and strong access across Europe. Both companies will independently determine their own product concepts, pricing, sales and go-to-market strategies.

Gilboa offers a novel mode of action for cereals and is classified under the Fungicide Resistance Action Committee (FRAC) Group 32, targeting nucleic acid metabolism. The molecule provides a new solution in Europe to the challenges of high regulatory pressure and the phase-out of existing active ingredients. It is expected to support yield and quality while offering long-lasting disease control solutions.

Both companies share a commitment to innovation, sustainability and delivering quality to farmers. This collaboration will speed up access to cutting-edge fungicide technologies. Subject to approval, Gilboa-based formulations for wheat are expected to be launched by both companies in Great Britain in 2027, with wider European launches planned for 2029.

BASFY’s shares have gained 20.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s 13.9% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

