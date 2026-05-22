BASFY Adds Certified Sulfite Grades to North American Portfolio

BASF SE BASFY recently introduced NSF/ANSI/CAN 60 certified sodium metabisulfite and sodium sulfite grades to strengthen its commitment to the North American water treatment sector. The new certified products provide municipal, industrial, and formulated water treatment users with high-quality chemical solutions across North America.

NSF/ANSI/CAN 60 certification is essential for chemicals used in water treatment, ensuring products meet rigorous safety and quality requirements. By expanding its certified portfolio, BASF aims to offer customers greater flexibility, dependable supply and consistent product performance. The company’s regional sales expertise and an expanded global technical network further reinforce its ability to meet growing industry demand.

Customers demand both trusted certified products and a supplier capable of delivering reliable local support. The addition of certified sodium metabisulfite and sodium sulfite, supported by BASF’s strong presence in North America, will position the company as a provider of a complete suite of products to support a broad range of treatment and formulation needs.

The newly introduced sulfite grades complement BASF’s existing portfolio, which includes ammonium bicarbonate and ammonium chloride. BASFY’s water treatment solutions also assist in processes including dechlorination, oxygen scavenging, flocculation, corrosion protection, scale control and pH management, helping customers maintain reliable operations.

BASFY stock has gained 30% over the past year compared with the industry’s 13.1% growth.



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BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF, Albemarle Corporation ALB and Balchem Corporation BCPC.

While CF and ALB sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, BCPC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $15.67 per share, indicating a rise of 67.24% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.42%. CF’s shares have soared 36.9% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.45 per share, indicating a 1,675.95% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing it in one, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 194.9% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $5.70 per share, indicating a 10.68% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters, while missing once.

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CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BASF SE (BASFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Balchem Corporation (BCPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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