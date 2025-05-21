BASF's Unit Powers Langelsheim Site With 100% Renewable Electricity

BASF SE’s BASFY Coatings division’s surface treatment global business unit, operating as Chemetall, has achieved a major advancement in its sustainability efforts by shifting its Langelsheim production site in Germany to renewable electricity. This development marks a crucial step toward Chemetall’s target of sourcing 80% of its energy from renewables at all locations by 2025. The renewable electricity, supplied by BASF Renewable Energy, comes from a combination of wind and solar power and is expected to cut CO2 emissions by around 620 tons in 2025.



Chemetall has converted its Langelsheim facility in Germany to 100% renewable energy, following the implementation of advanced photovoltaic systems in Boksburg, South Africa, Türkiye, and Querétaro, Mexico, as well as the transition of its production site in Blackman Township, Jackson County, USA. Chemetall secures around 2,000 MWh of electricity each year from various renewable sources, including solar and wind, via Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (vPPAs) with BASF Renewable Energy. This leads to a significant reduction in CO2 emissions and marks another important step toward Chemetall's environmental goals.



Transitioning the Langelsheim site to renewable electricity is a key step in cutting emissions and reducing its overall climate footprint. Chemetall remains dedicated to advancing sustainability through innovative surface treatment technologies that conserve resources and offer safer, future-focused chemical solutions, ultimately helping to protect ecosystems and preserve natural resources for generations to come. By enabling its customers to enhance their environmental performance, Chemetall also contributes to the broader sustainability goals of both BASF and BASF Coatings.



Shares of BASFY have lost 6.3% over the past year against a 26.8% decline of its industry.



