BASF's Tinosorb S Gets FDA Nod as First New UV Filter in 27 Years

BASF SE’s BASFY Bemotrizinol, marketed as Tinosorb S, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a sunscreen active ingredient. This approval serves as a landmark, paving the way for the introduction of the first new UV filter to American consumers in 27 years, a major advancement in sun protection technology.

Originally developed by Ciba Specialty Chemicals and later acquired by BASFY, Bemotrizinol, known chemically as Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, has been widely used around the world for years as it provides highly effective broad-range protection against both UVA and UVB radiation.

Tinosorb S is recognized for its exceptional efficacy and photostability, maintaining its effectiveness even during prolonged sun exposure. With absorption peaks at approximately 310 nm and 340 nm, it offers comprehensive protection against wavelengths responsible for skin damage and premature aging.

Tinosorb S also comes added with formulations for more photo-unstable UV filters, helping improve the performance of less stable sunscreen ingredients such as avobenzone. This capability is especially valuable in the U.S. market, where options for strong UVA protection have been limited. Together with avobenzone or Z-COTE zinc oxides, Tinosorb S is able to achieve a wavelength above 370 nm, providing broad-spectrum protection.

Its large molecular structure is another key advantage, which results in low percutaneous absorptionand a reduced risk of irritation. These characteristics make it an excellent choice for advanced sunscreen formulations designed for sensitive skin.

The FDA approval of Tinosorb S expands BASF’s sun care portfolio and provides formulators with new opportunities to create more effective, broad-spectrum sunscreen products for American consumers, incorporating years of photoprotection.

BASFY has gained 18.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s 7.4% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF andAvino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While ALB sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, CF and ASM carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.39 per share, indicating a 1,668.35% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 179.5% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $17.16 per share, indicating a rise of 83.14% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.42%. CF shares have gained 8.6% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 39 cents per share, indicating a 34.48% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 125%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BASF SE (BASFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.