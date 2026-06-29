BASF's Emulgade Verde PE Debuts in Asia Pacific at in-cosmetics Korea

BASF SE BASFY will launch Emulgade Verde PE to the Asia Pacific market at in-cosmetics Korea 2026, taking place from July 1-3 at the COEX Convention & Exhibition Center in Seoul. BASF will present how Emulgade Verde PE is designed to simplify the delivery of hydrophilic actives while maintaining high formulation efficiency and performance.

Emulgade Verde PE enables the formation of niosome vesicles, allowing formulators to incorporate hydrophilic active ingredients into a wide range of skin, body and hair care formulations with minimal process adjustments. As a drop-in solution, it supports seamless integration while maintaining high performance.

According to independent testing, formulations containing Emulgade Verde PE improve the penetration of hydrophilic actives through the skin, enhancing efficacy without compromising formulation simplicity. The ingredient also features a mild profile suitable for sensitive skin, making it appropriate for modern applications that require both efficacy and skin compatibility. Being readily biodegradable and manufactured using an environmentally friendly, solvent-free process, it also aligns with sustainability goals.

BASFY shares have gained 10.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 23.3% growth.



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BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Nucor Corporation NUE, Dow Inc. DOW and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While NUE and DOW sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NUE’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $17.08 per share, indicating a 121.53% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the remaining two, with an average surprise of 8.10%. NUE’s shares have jumped 85.1% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOW’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.61 per share, indicating a rise of 377.66% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. DOW’sshares have gained 9.7% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 34 cents per share, indicating a 17.24% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 125%.

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