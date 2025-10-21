BASF & Xiaomi Team Up to Co-Create 100 Car Colors, Enhance Aesthetics

BASF SE’s BASFY BASF Coatings has expanded its collaboration with Xiaomi to co-develop 100 car paint colors over the next three years, marking a new era of innovation and personalization in automotive design. Since becoming Xiaomi’s coatings partner in 2023, BASF Coatings has contributed in the entire process of R&D to mass production of full-layer coating solutions, from e-coat and primer to basecoat and clearcoat. The initiative aims to redefine the visual language of Xiaomi’s smart mobility by innovation and personalization.

The colors include Velocity Red, Dawn Pink (Matte), Nightfall Rose, Buttercup Yellow and Amethyst Purple, showcasing advanced dual-layer clearcoat technology that gives a crystal-like finish and triple-pigment systems for high saturation with effects ranging from mirror-like to sculpted matte finishes. The Amethyst Purple shade features BASF’s ProGloss 2K and ProGloss Plus 2K dual-layer clearcoat.

The company’s full-layer coatings are provided for Xiaomi’s SU7 and YU7 models, including CathoGuard 800 e-coat, SecuBloc primer, ColorBrite waterborne basecoat and ProGloss clearcoat. Together, BASF Coatings and Xiaomi are setting new standards to ensure aesthetic appeal, along with outstanding performance.

BASFY’s shares have gained 6% over the past year compared with the industry’s 29.7% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BASFY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BASFYcurrently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space areContango Ore, Inc. CTGO, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM and Element Solutions Inc. ESI. CTGO and ASM sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while ESI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTGO’s current-year earnings is pegged at 67 cents per share, indicating a rise of 119.20%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 3,409.9%. Its shares have gone up by 6.2% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at 13 cents per share.Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 141.67%. Its shares have gained 314.1% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESI’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.45 per share, indicating a rise of 0.69% from year-ago levels. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 2.11%. ESI’s shares have gained 6.9% in the past year.





