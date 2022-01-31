BASF wants Wintershall Dea IPO despite report of co-owner resistance

FRANKFURT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - BASF BASFn.DE remains committed to a sale of its stake in oil and gas business Wintershall Dea WINT.UL, a spokesperson said on Monday after the Financial Times reported co-owner LetterOne opposes an initial public offering (IPO) in the short term.

Wintershall Dea's IPO has already been postponed twice. In June, shareholders BASF and LetterOne put the flotation on hold because of market conditions at the time and declared that an IPO would not be sought until after 2021.

No specific date has been mentioned since then.

"We remain committed to selling our stake in Wintershall Dea and we continue to believe an IPO is the best way to market our stake," the spokesperson for BASF said on Monday, referring to the newspaper report.

Ludwigshafen-based chemical giant BASF holds 67% of the ordinary shares in Wintershall Dea, or a total of 72.7% when preference shares are taken into account. Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne investor group, the former Dea owner, holds the rest.

The Financial Times reported that LetterOne told the newspaper it would "resist the increasing pressure to act now" on an IPO. The investment group argued that a listing would be commercially damaging given market sentiment towards assets in Russia, where the company produces some of its gas and oil.

LetterOne told the FT: "BASF's exclusive focus on an IPO is preventing [Wintershall] from pursuing value-added activities, including potentially beneficial and accretive M&A opportunities which BASF have indicated they do not support."

