BASF upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank

December 02, 2024 — 05:00 am EST

Deutsche Bank upgraded BASF (BASFY) to Buy from Hold with a price target of EUR 55, up from EUR 50. Despite significant macro and geopolitical uncertainty, the risk of another year of very low growth in Europe, there are enough reasons to turn positive on BASF, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company’s newly-announced strategy is a key step in the cultural change, to enhance the performance and unlock value through restructuring and a portfolio separation.

