BASF upgraded to Buy from Add at Baader Helvea

Baader Helvea analyst Konstantin Wiechert upgraded BASF (BASFY) to Buy from Add with a EUR 55 price target
Read More on BASFY:
- BASF upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank
- BASF price target lowered to EUR 46 from EUR 49 at Citi
- BASF upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies
- BASF upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs
- BASF price target lowered to EUR 50 from EUR 53 at Berenberg
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.