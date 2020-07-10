BASF turns to Q2 net loss on Wintershall DEA impairment

BASF said on Friday it slid to a second-quarter net loss on an 800 million euro ($903 million) impairment against its stake in energy group Wintershall DEA [WINT.UL] on worsening prospects for oil and gas prices.

Q2 net loss 878 mln euros vs consensus for 158 mln loss

Cites 800 mln euro impairment on Wintershall DEA stake

Q2 sales fall 12.4% to 12.7 bln euros

BERLIN, July 10 (Reuters) - BASF BASFn.DE said on Friday it slid to a second-quarter net loss on an 800 million euro ($903 million) impairment against its stake in energy group Wintershall DEA WINT.UL on worsening prospects for oil and gas prices.

The German chemicals group reported a net loss of 878 million euros, missing analyst consensus for a loss of 158 million.

Sales at Ludwigshafen-based BASF declined in the second quarter by 12.4% to 12.7 billion euros while operating profit before one-off items came in at 226 million - above market expectations but down 77% from a year earlier.

BASF did not explicitly link the decline in sales and operating profit to the coronavirus pandemic. But it did note that weak car industry demand had exerted a drag on several business divisions that had been partly offset by growth at its Nutrition and Care segment.

The company had flagged in April that it could not rule out a second-quarter loss as the coronavirus crisis hits automakers, who are its largest customer group.

At the bottom line, BASF's slide into the red contrasted with a year-earlier profit of 6.0 billion euros, which had been boosted by a net book gain of 5.7 billion on its stake in Wintershall due to its merger with DEA.

Shares in BASF were up 1.1% in afternoon trade in Frankfurt.

The company is due to publish full half-year results on July 29. Under German stock exchange rules, companies must promptly report figures if they miss market expectations.

($1 = 0.8858 euros)

