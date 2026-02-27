BASF Turns To Profit In Q4, Adj. EBITDA Drops With Weak Sales; Issues FY26 View

(RTTNews) - German chemical major BASF Group (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) reported Friday a profit in its fourth quarter, compared to prior year's loss, while adjusted EBITDA, a key earnings metric, declined from last year amid weak sales. The company also issued fiscal 2026 outlook for adjusted EBITDA.

In the fourth quarter, net income was 560 million euros, compared to prior year's net loss of 786 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.63 euro, compared to loss of 0.88 euro a year ago.

Earnings per share were continuing operations were 0.57 euro, compared to loss of 0.87 euro in the prior year.

On an adjusted basis, the company recorded loss per share of 0.34 euro, compared to profit of 0.59 euro a year ago. Adjusted loss from continuing operations was 0.41 euro per share, compared to profit of 0.51 euro per share in the previous year.

EBIT before special items plunged 84.1 percent to 76 million euros from last year's 480 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA fell 28 percent year-over-year to 1.03 billion euros, and adjusted EBITDA margin dropped to 7.4% from 9.6% a year earlier.

Sales declined 5.6 percent to 14.03 billion euros from 14.86 billion euros last year.

Further, the firm proposed dividend for the 2025 business year of 2.25 euros per share, same as last year.

BASF said it aims to distribute at least 12 billion euros to shareholders from 2025 to 2028, through a combination of dividends and share buybacks. The company intends to pay out an annual dividend of at least 2.25 euros per share, or around 2 billion euros per year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, BASF expects adjusted EBITDA between 6.2 billion euros and 7.0 billion euros, compared to 6.6 billion euros in fiscal 2025.

The Nutrition & Care and Chemicals segments are likely to increase their earnings significantly, while Industrial Solutions expects a slight increase in earnings.

By the end of 2026, BASF now expects annual cost savings of 2.3 billion euros instead of 2.1 billion euros expected earlier. The company now forecasts cumulative one-time costs of 1.9 billion euros in total.

