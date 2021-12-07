BASF to carve out auto catalyst ops to enable strategic options

Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Chemicals group BASF will carve out its catalytic converter business to become a standalone subsidiary ready for strategic options as the German company shifts its focus on battery materials for electric vehicles.

"The new standalone structure will prepare the business for the upcoming changes in the internal combustion engine market and allow for future strategic options," BASF said in a statement on Tuesday.

The carve-out process will start in January and is expected to take up to 18 months, it added.

