BASF to buy back up to 3 bln euros worth of shares

Contributor
Maria Sheahan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

German chemicals maker BASF plans to buy back up to 3 billion euros ($3.38 billion) worth of shares by the end of next year, it said on Tuesday, citing a positive business development and proceeds from divestments in 2021.

BERLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - German chemicals maker BASF BASFn.DE plans to buy back up to 3 billion euros ($3.38 billion) worth of shares by the end of next year, it said on Tuesday, citing a positive business development and proceeds from divestments in 2021.

The group said it also remained committed to its progressive dividend policy as a means of returning cash to shareholders, after paying a flat dividend of 3.30 euros per share for 2020 following 10 years of consecutive gains in the annual payout.

BASF also said it would continue to favour organic growth when spending its capital, saying that acquisitions were currently of lower relevance for it.

($1 = 0.8865 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((maria.sheahan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 22013 3680;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters